Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Updated

Dean Smith gets his point across in Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Teemu Pukki started the countdown to what you suspect will be his player-of-the-year coronation with a landmark Norwich City goal at Wolves.

Bar Grant Hanley, it is hard to see who else could rival the frontman in the affections of supporters following another Premier League relegation.

Pukki's 11th top flight goal of this season brought him level with Grant Holt on 78 goals from 166 senior appearances since his arrival on a free transfer.

Where does Pukki now rank in the modern-day pecking order of Norwich City strikers? In terms of value for money does he also go down as one of the best ever pieces of business for the Canaries?

Talking of recruitment, what did you make of Dean Smith's pre-match comments on the need to source a summer replacement to fill the Emi Buendia-shaped hole in City's attacking midfield options?

More broadly, who stays and who goes in a squad overhaul Smith has already suggested will aim for targeted additions rather than wholesale changes?

Finally, what do you want to see in Sunday's Carrow Road finale at Tottenham?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app