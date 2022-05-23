Updated
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman
Norwich City exited the Premier League with barely a whimper.
A 5-0 final day capitulation to Tottenham showcased again, as head coach Dean Smith admitted afterwards, all the toxic elements within his squad and their approach to top flight football.
Basic errors, a lack of fight, a lack of quality where it mattered most.
More questions than answers and as yet no word from the top table as to what they felt went wrong, and how they intend to put it right.
One would expect Stuart Webber to speak publicly this week. What do you want to hear from the sporting director?
Smith highlighted a lack of athleticism without the ball on Sunday and pledged to address it this summer. We already know he wants more creativity at the top end of his midfield.
Would you look at any other areas of this squad?
Is there a way back for Todd Cantwell after Bournemouth opted not to take up a buy option?
