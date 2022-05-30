Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Live

A US delegation of potential investors were at Norwich City's final Premier League game - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Just another quiet week on the Norwich City front. Apart from US investors in talks with the Canaries, and Stuart Webber's club-controlled interview to reflect on Premier League relegation.

Who needs action on the pitch when there is plenty to debate off it since the end of the season?

We broke the news Milwaukee Brewers' owner, Mark Attanasio, was part of a delegation who visited Carrow Road for Tottenham's final day Premier League visit.

They were also at Colney and the Nest on a flying visit to Norfolk, amid on going discussions regarding investment.

The scale of that financial commitment, and the size of the potential shareholding, remain to be seen with both the club and those closest to Attanasio so far declining to comment on the record.

What was your reaction to the news? What form would you like the investment to take, and what would it mean for the existing majority shareholders and directors? Or for that matter the longer term future of Webber and executive director, Zoe Ward?

Friday's breaking story certainly shifted the focus from Webber's first public interview since demotion released the previous day. As is par for the course, there was some eye-catching soundbites. This time regarding the fans and media.

Did his core message chime, and was there anything else you would like to have heard from the sporting director?

