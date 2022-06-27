Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Updated

Dean Smith takes Norwich City to Dereham on Friday in the first friendly of pre-season - Credit: PA

Dereham's Aldiss Park marks the first staging post on Norwich City's 2022/23 Championship odyssey.

A first sighting potentially of Dean Smith's only signing so far, in Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, on a loan move that could turn into a permanent.

Hayden would appear to be a recruit who can inject some dynamism and ballast into an area of the pitch Smith was keen to add more bite and athleticism.

But what direction will City's summer transfer quest take from here? Norwich need to sell to generate funds to bring in more than the 'one or two' deals sporting director Stuart Webber indicated was where the bar is set at this stage.

With the likes of Max Aarons and Milot Rashica tipped for exits, who can Smith do without and still go into that Cardiff City opener with a squad good enough to compete for promotion?

Josh Sargent and Adam Idah's pre-season returns from injury, and Jordan Hugill's from a season out on loan, would appear to give Smith more attacking options.

Which other areas of the squad look in need of attention for you?

