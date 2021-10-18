City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Live

Published: 12:53 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM October 18, 2021

Kenny McLean tussles with Shane Duffy in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw against Brighton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Small steps and half measures but Norwich City's nascent Premier League revival now faces a stiff test against early leaders and Champions League holders Chelsea.

City stuck another point and a clean sheet on the board against Brighton, after previously grinding out a first Premier League point of the season prior to the international break at Burnley.

Josh Sargent's glaring 'open goal' miss and some very decent opportunities spurned by strike partner Teemu Pukki meant that hunt for an elusive league win rolls onto Stamford Bridge.

Would you change it up in terms of personnel or formation for a daunting test at the Blues? How does Daniel Farke retain that defensive solidity but add the creative element to address a worrying lack of goals scored from the opening eight games?

Much was made of Farke's pre-match comments on why Chelsea loan youngster Billy Gilmour is out of the picture at present. Gilmour is ineligible against his parent club this coming weekend but is there a way to get the Scottish midfielder into the head coach's midfield mix?

