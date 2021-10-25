City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Live

Published: 12:56 PM October 25, 2021

If it is going to happen, it must come soon for Daniel Farke and Norwich City in the Premier League.

Manchester United's 5-0 home reverse to arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday at least took some of the glare away from Farke and his under-performers, following a 7-0 drubbing the previous day at Chelsea.

Enough perhaps has been said in a toxic post-mortem, with the focus now shifting to the visit of fellow strugglers Leeds United to Carrow Road this coming Sunday.

Why did things unravel so graphically at Stamford Bridge and where does Farke go from here? Is it personnel or formation that needs to be overhauled for a duel against Leeds?

Or is that an over-reaction to a pasting from arguably one of the best club sides in Europe on current form? Even without Romelu Lukaku or Timo Werner.

NCFC Extra: Gilmour should quit Norwich City

Should Farke be bold and include attacking options like Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis from the start? Is it too soon for Todd Cantwell to come back into the mix after the head coach challenged him publicly to knuckle down at training?

Follow the latest conversation above with Paddy and Dave, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot. Or join in by posting a comment/question.