City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:59 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 2:06 PM November 8, 2021
Stuart Webber is closing in on Daniel Farke's replacement at Norwich City

Stuart Webber is closing in on Daniel Farke's replacement at Norwich City - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

The clock is already ticking down to Norwich City's new head coach.

Daniel Farke and his close knit team departed within hours of the 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford. The warmth of the reaction from the vast majority of the City fan base since underlined, for all those top flight struggles, Farke will be missed.

Bodo Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen has emerged as a possible option, with Knutsen closing in on a second Norwegian title, although City have refused to be drawn on speculation he is their top target. 

Talks remain on going with interested parties, after commencing on Sunday in the wake of Farke's departure on Saturday evening.

No announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, with further discussions believed to be centring on the potential make up of the new coach's backroom staff.

Would Knutsen excite you as Farke's successor? Who else among those who have been linked in the past couple of days tick the box? What are the most pressing issues the incoming head coach has to deal with in terms of the squad?

Is restoring the likes of Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour to the XI a priority?

Recap the latest conversation below, with Paddy and Connor, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot. 


