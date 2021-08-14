Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-0 defeat against Liverpool

Opinion

Published: 7:31 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 7:42 PM August 14, 2021

Paddy Davitt delivers his Liverpool verdict after Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League defeat.

1. Back home

The energy and electricity in the moments before kick-off did evoke memories of that Manchester City era-defining din at Carrow Road, from the last Premier League tilt.

All that emotion, all that sadness and frustration at an absence of 18 months or so for the vast majority of home fans denied the opportunity to watch their team storm to another Championship title burst into a torrent of noise to greet Grant Hanley, and the Norwich players.

The flag waving, the flaming pyrotechnics and the packed stands all added to the sense of occasion. It was a chance to remember those City fans no longer with us, and the reuniting of families in a shared sporting love of following the Canaries.

This was about much more than the result, which never looked in doubt when Roberto Firmino doubled the visitors’ lead.

Liverpool were ruthless. Norwich’s mistakes were punished. They will need to get better. They know it. So too the returning hordes. But it was so good to be back.

2. Harsh on Hanley

If any player on that Carrow Road pitch warranted a slice of good fortune it was Norwich’s captain.

A pre-season spent either on the treatment table, after his heroic shift at the Euros ended in injury, or in Covid self-isolation, finally ended in a return to team training for all of the past 10 days.

A grand total of zero minutes on the pitch in pre-season. Put simply, the worst possible preparation for leading his troops into battle against the Reds.

But Hanley belied any lack of fitness or rustiness with the type of composed, commanding displays that were his stock in trade in the Championship coronation. Another attempted block to thwart Sadio Mane, however, saw the ball squirm towards Mo Salah, who squared for Firmino to slot Liverpool’s second and quell any prospect of a Norwich comeback.

Hanley was still barking out the orders and cajoling his troops in the final stages. Whatever happens in that department between now and the end of this transfer window it is hard to envisage anything other than a leading role for Farke’s main man.

3. Rapid Rashica

Forget more gentle pre-season warm ups against King’s Lynn or Huddersfield, this was the real deal for the club’s biggest money signing of the summer, Milot Rashica. A spell sidelined through Covid will have hindered his bid to hit the ground running, but there was plenty of pace and power about his work in Norwich’s best spells.

That threat to spin in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip was evident in a high octane early burst from the Canaries.

When he switched flanks, on more than one occasion he lined up Kostas Tsimikas and surged past in moves of promise rather than end product. That will surely come, but this was an encouraging introduction to the Premier League.

Rashica’s directness should trouble opposition defences and, in time, that understanding with Teemu Pukki may offer a profitable seam of attacking intent. Both were withdrawn with the game up, but with Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent added to this mix, Farke has the resource to add some priceless attacking unpredictability for the battles ahead.

4. Finishing school

Sargent caught the eye in a late cameo that almost brought him a debut goal, when he flashed an angled shot across the face of Alisson but beyond the far post.

But in truth the Brazilian had a comfortable afternoon. Ben Gibson came closest, with a stabbed close range effort late on that lacked the power to trouble Liverpool’s number one.

Norwich’s business appears to at least hint at the end of an over-reliance on Pukki. When he tailed off in the second part of the last Premier League effort, Norwich’s productivity all but dried up.

Whatever the need to tighten up at the back, emphasised by the quality of Liverpool’s finishing, they will also need to offer a residual punch of their own.

At this level the chances are unlikely to flow in the quantities they enjoy in the Championship. That efficiency and economy must be sourced to stand a fighting chance of defying the odds.

Easier said than done in such rarefied company. But for the most part, there was a lack of conviction when they did get anywhere near the Reds’ final third.

5. Window watch

Farke repeated in his matchday programme notes the mantra Norwich have not put the chequebook away yet. Sargent and Tzolis’ arrival brought the total outlay to close to £50m. Minus a decent chunk of that recouped by Emi Buendia’s departure.

City have made no secret of their desire to potentially add a centre back, left back and central midfielder.

The mind could not help but wander a degree to the sight of Olly Skipp sensing the danger for that ferocious Mane counter, which eventually led to Firmino’s finish. Billy Gilmour did his best but was left forlornly trying to halt Mane, as he menacingly reached the City penalty area That is not his game.

Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou are not the answer if the question remains can Norwich find that defensive midfield protection you sense will be vital for the campaign ahead.

Plus those defensive concerns around Dimi Giannoulis persist, for all his attacking thrust. As Farke said on Friday, there is work still to do.

