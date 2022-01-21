Paddy's Pointers: Watford 0-3 City

Opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Watford verdict after Norwich City's superb 3-0 Premier League win.

City moved out of the bottom three for the first time in more than 50 top flight games on an epic Friday evening at Vicarage Road against their relegation rivals.

Josh Sargent's brace - his first Premier League goals since moving to the club - and an own goal from Juraj Kucka sealed a second consecutive top flight win, and sent a clear signal to the clubs fighting it out with them.

Paddy reflects on a stunning effort from the Canaries, why Sargent deserved his headline moment, the fantastic away support and also a possible injury blow for Jacob Sorensen.

