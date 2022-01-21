Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Watford 0-3 City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:25 PM January 21, 2022
Josh Sargent celebrates after heading home Milot Rashica's cross in Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League win against Watford

Josh Sargent celebrates after heading home Milot Rashica's cross in Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League win against Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Watford verdict after Norwich City's superb 3-0 Premier League win.

City moved out of the bottom three for the first time in more than 50 top flight games on an epic Friday evening at Vicarage Road against their relegation rivals.

Josh Sargent's brace - his first Premier League goals since moving to the club - and an own goal from Juraj Kucka sealed a second consecutive top flight win, and sent a clear signal to the clubs fighting it out with them.

Paddy reflects on a stunning effort from the Canaries, why Sargent deserved his headline moment, the fantastic away support and also a possible injury blow for Jacob Sorensen.

