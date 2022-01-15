Paddy's Pointers: City 2-1 Everton

Opinion

Norwich City fans had cause for celebration after beating Everton 2-1 in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Everton verdict after Norwich City's vital 2-1 Premier League win.

The Canaries ended their long wait for a goal and a top flight victory in a pulsating Carrow Road triumph. Adam Idah's first Premier League goal of his career doubled the hosts' lead, after Michael Keane sliced Josh Sargent's cross into his own net.

Richarlison's superb overhead kick in the second half set up a tense finale, but City held firm to move above both Burnley and Newcastle in the table.

Paddy reflects on the drama that unfolded, hails a landmark moment for Idah and highlights Josh Sargent's impact along with captain Grant Hanley.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here