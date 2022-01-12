Paddy's Pointers: West Ham 2-0 City

Opinion

Max Aarons made his 150th senior appearance for Norwich City in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at West Ham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his West Ham verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat.

Another top flight game slipped by without a goal or a point to show for the Canaries' efforts.

Jarrod Bowen's brace kept the Hammers in the hunt for Champions League qualification in a routine victory for the hosts.

City were spirited and committed but bar Adam Idah's shot turned onto a post by Lukasz Fabianski offered little in the way of quality or cutting edge.

Paddy assessed whether Idah did enough in a rare start, why it was not a night for Max Aarons to remember on a landmark occasion and why Dean Smith might be better advised not getting involved in highlighting the 'sarcastic' chants from some supporters in games prior to Wednesday's latest losing effort.

