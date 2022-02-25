Paddy's Pointers: Southampton 2-0 City

Expert opinion

Che Adams fired Southampton in front in a 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Southampton verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat.

This was a major comedown for Dean Smith's squad after pushing Liverpool for over an hour at Anfield last time out.

Southampton were full value for the win, with Che Adams and Oriol Romeu pouncing in either half against a lacklustre Canaries.

City remain rooted to the bottom and could be further cut adrift with all their Premier League relegation rivals in action later this weekend.

Paddy reflects on a pointless St Mary's showing, whether the game is now up and the drought across City's central midfield.

