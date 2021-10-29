Ex-City loanee Bamford will miss Leeds' Carrow Road visit through injury

Video

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford will miss their Premier League trip to Norwich City on Sunday due to an ankle injury. - Credit: PA

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that ex-Norwich City loanee Patrick Bamford remains injured and will miss Leeds United's trip to Carrow Road on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury and Sunday's clash against his former club will come too soon for the striker.

There were tentative hopes that this clash against Norwich would mark the return of several key players for Bielsa's men but Leeds fans will have to remain patient as they wait to welcome back key men.

Bamford sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle in September and in his absence, Leeds have scored three goals in six matches.

Confirming the absence of Bamford at his pre-match press conference, Bielsa also revealed that talented winger Raphinha would be available for selection after being withdrawn from last weekend's match against Wolves with a slight knock.

"Firpo and Raphinha are likely to be available and Bamford won't be," Bielsa said.

"Kalvin (Phillips) is also available. Shackleton is likely to be available and Ayling won't be. [There are] No precise return dates for Bamford, Ayling or Koch."

Bamford made seven appearances for the Canaries in a brief loan spell back in 2016 and has developed into an England international since moving permanently to Elland Road in 2018.

Patrick Bamford in loan action for Norwich City in 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His former side head into this contest on Sunday in search of their first Premier League victory.

Despite a 7-0 mauling last weekend, Bielsa won't be underestimating the challenge posed by the Canaries ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash and expects his side to face a highly-motivated City team.

"I'm not in the best position to evaluate the opponents," Bielsa told Leeds Live in his pre-match press conference.

"It's a team you can see in two parts in the competition. In the first half of their games they wanted to be protagonists and in the second half they have tried to be solid defensively.

"That defeat to Chelsea was linked to being a man down and sometimes the difference with the big teams is difficult to shorten in the Premier League.

"A team, when they lose so heavily, they multiply the efforts so a similar defeat does not happen in their next game"

