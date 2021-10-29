Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Ex-City loanee Bamford will miss Leeds' Carrow Road visit through injury

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:37 AM October 29, 2021
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford appears dejected during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leed

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford will miss their Premier League trip to Norwich City on Sunday due to an ankle injury. - Credit: PA

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that ex-Norwich City loanee Patrick Bamford remains injured and will miss Leeds United's trip to Carrow Road on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury and Sunday's clash against his former club will come too soon for the striker.

There were tentative hopes that this clash against Norwich would mark the return of several key players for Bielsa's men but Leeds fans will have to remain patient as they wait to welcome back key men. 

Bamford sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle in September and in his absence, Leeds have scored three goals in six matches. 

Confirming the absence of Bamford at his pre-match press conference, Bielsa also revealed that talented winger Raphinha would be available for selection after being withdrawn from last weekend's match against Wolves with a slight knock. 

"Firpo and Raphinha are likely to be available and Bamford won't be," Bielsa said.

"Kalvin (Phillips) is also available. Shackleton is likely to be available and Ayling won't be. [There are] No precise return dates for Bamford, Ayling or Koch."

Most Read

  1. 1 Webber on Farke future and his own contract
  2. 2 Ipswich legend offers support to City boss Farke
  3. 3 Former City striker takes caretaker charge of Championship side
  1. 4 The pitfalls of Canaries' transfer spending
  2. 5 'Scandalous, a disgrace' - City chief hits backs at haters
  3. 6 Webber defends City's summer recruitment
  4. 7 'Fans are not the issue' - Mixed reaction to City chief's call for unity
  5. 8 'Don't give up on us now' - Webber plea to City fans
  6. 9 VIDEO: Discussing the key messages from Canaries chief's interview
  7. 10 Paddy Davitt: Should Farke pick up the phone to Neil?

Bamford made seven appearances for the Canaries in a brief loan spell back in 2016 and has developed into an England international since moving permanently to Elland Road in 2018.

Patrick Bamford in loan action for Norwich City in 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Patrick Bamford in loan action for Norwich City in 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His former side head into this contest on Sunday in search of their first Premier League victory. 

Despite a 7-0 mauling last weekend, Bielsa won't be underestimating the challenge posed by the Canaries ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash and expects his side to face a highly-motivated City team.

"I'm not in the best position to evaluate the opponents," Bielsa told Leeds Live in his pre-match press conference.

"It's a team you can see in two parts in the competition. In the first half of their games they wanted to be protagonists and in the second half they have tried to be solid defensively.

"That defeat to Chelsea was linked to being a man down and sometimes the difference with the big teams is difficult to shorten in the Premier League.

"A team, when they lose so heavily, they multiply the efforts so a similar defeat does not happen in their next game"

NCFC extra: Iwan Roberts: 'There’s a way to lose a game of football, and that wasn’t the way

Norwich City vs Leeds United

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emi Buendia with Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones

Buendia sale crucial to £21.5m profit that funded City's revamp

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Russell Martin of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Barclays Premier League m

Video

Ferguson knew ex-City captain would excel in management

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City players, from left, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Ben Godfrey

Video

ANALYSIS: City's complex financial story still has a reassuring theme

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City finance director Anthony Richens at Carrow Road Picture: Adam Harvey

Interview

City chiefs 'very proud' of financial results amid Covid-19 challenges

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon