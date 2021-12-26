Palace boss returns positive Covid test result ahead of Norwich clash

Video

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game with Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira looks set to be absent for Norwich City's trip to Selhurst Park on Tuesday after returning a positive coronavirus test.

The Frenchman, who succeeded Roy Hodgson at the Eagles, has tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before his side's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.

Palace did make a late request for that fixture to be called off due to rising Covid cases in the camp but that was dismissed by the Premier League board.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will take charge in his absence.

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," said the club on social media.

Norwich are scheduled to travel to Selhurst Park in less than 48 hours, a decision that boss Dean Smith described on Friday as 'lunacy'.

Premier League clubs held a meeting last Monday, where it was agreed that they would play on despite 13 matches being postponed since the start of December amid the rising case numbers across society of the Omicron variant.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has also tested positive and will miss their matches against Chelsea and Leeds United over the festive period.

The Canaries were without goalkeeper Tim Krul for their clash against Arsenal on Boxing Day after the shot-stopper revealed he had tested positive for the virus for the second time this year.

Download the PinkUn+ App