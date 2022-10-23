Why Heckingbottom is using City as Blades' benchmark

Match reaction

Paul Heckingbottom is using Norwich City as a marker to assess Sheffield United's progress this season.

The Blades have aspirations of achieving promotion and have made a strong start to the season despite a poor run of form that has pushed them out of the top two in recent weeks.

Heckingbottom's side were forced to come from behind to rescue a point against Norwich on Saturday, with Teemu Pukki at the double in the first half.

Goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie saw Sheffield United mount a second half comeback. Both sides had chances to win the game in stoppage time with Pukki missing a penalty and the Scottish striker seeing his header saved by Angus Gunn.

For the Blades boss, his target is to finish above City at the end of the season, with his belief being that will result in promotion for his side.

“Our job is to try and finish above Norwich. I said that to Dean. They’re good footballers, they’re a team who want the ball. They were in the Premier League last season," Heckingbottom said in his post-match press conference.

“I expected us to win the game. There wasn’t too much difference between the first and the second half. We attacked the same way afterwards, just with more aggression. We dealt with the long ball much better in the second half.”

Both of Norwich's goals arrived from individual errors, first from goalkeeper Adam Davies and secondly from John Egan - with Pukki the beneficiary for both moments.

"If we have to make no mistakes to win a game then that has to be the aim. We made far more mistakes against Preston, in particular first half, and Hull and didn't concede a goal, but scored at the other end. That's the fine margins and how close it is in this league," he said.

Oli McBurnie scored an equaliser for Sheffield United in their 2-2 draw with Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"We are getting punished for these errors, so we have to try and make none. I think the players understand that if and when everyone is back and fit and strong and we have all these players for two per position we can pick the team based on errors.

"At the minute we haven't got that.