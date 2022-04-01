Lambert's verdict on ex-City stars preparing for Welsh derby as managers

Two ex-Norwich City players will be sharing a touchline at Saturday's South Wales derby and Paul Lambert will be watching the game with interest.

The Scot managed both Russell Martin, now in charge of Swansea City, and Steve Morison, now head coach of Cardiff, during his hugely successful reign as City boss a decade ago.

No City manager has been able to keep Norwich in the Premier League in the first season after promotion since Lambert, a feat Dean Smith is hoping to replicate with a great escape mission in the final nine matches.

Both Martin and Morison were a key part of that City squad managed by Lambert, and their former boss is impressed with how both have adapted to management in south Wales.

"Football-wise I get it, how he is trying to play," Lambert told the BBC. "It looks really pretty on the eye. But Russell will tell you himself that you enjoy it more when you are winning.

"Moro will probably play a different way. He will think 'yeah, we have to win'.

"His style - I am not saying it's more direct or anything like that - but it will be more 'we have to win games'.

"His team will be hard to beat, whereas Russell's team will have more of the ball. It's about converting that into goals.

"Russell will go and play the same way. Moro will probably be saying 'get on the front foot against them, don't give them any time'.

"It's an interesting game. Put it this way, I think this game will be harder for Russell than it would have been a couple of months ago."

With both sides languishing in lower mid-table in the Championship, it is only pride and rivalry at stake for Cardiff and Swansea for the remainder of this current campaign.

Martin played under Lambert at both Wycombe and Norwich and has spoken previously about the impact the former Ipswich, Stoke and Wolves boss had on him as a player.

Steve Morison is now managing Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lambert speaks just as highly of Martin's character and also speaks fondly about Morison's contribution in Norfolk.

"What Russell gave us was great character," Lambert says. "I knew exactly what I would get from him. He went on to do great things with Norwich and got into the Scotland team. His career went really high.

"He was ruthless," Lambert said.

"He probably wasn't the most orthodox centre-forward, the kind that is nice and pretty on the eye. He played to his strengths and made a brilliant career out of it.

"He and Russell were a major part of that success we had."

Pink Un +: Abu Kamara: In his own words