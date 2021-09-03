Ex-City coach joins England backroom staff

Video

Published: 1:36 PM September 3, 2021

Former Norwich City first-team coach Paul Nevin has been appointed onto Gareth Southgate's England backroom staff for their World Cup qualification campaign.

Nevin worked at City during Chris Hughton's tenure as boss and was initially appointed as academy head of coaching in the summer of 2013 after spells managing in Australia and working in Qatar.

Hughton's dismissal as Canaries manager saw Nevin become part of Neil Adams' revised coaching staff, where he assisted him alongside now Peterborough United coach Mark Robson.

He returned to Hughton's side when the Forest boss was named as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion in 2016, helping them reach the Premier League. Nevin left the Amex Stadium after the former City boss was sacked in 2019.

Nevin would go onto join David Moyes during his second spell at West Ham United in February 2020 and form part of a backroom staff that has plenty of Norwich connections within it.

Alan Irvine, who was caretaker manager at Carrow Road prior to Daniel Farke's arrival, is technical adviser at the club and former City fitness chief Nick Davies has also linked up with Moyes at the London Stadium after leaving West Brom earlier in the summer.

Nevin, who was part of Southgate's staff back in 2018/19 under FA’s BAME placement scheme, Pursuit of Progress, has replaced Newcastle United coach Graeme Jones after he left his role following the conclusion of the European Championships.

He will retain his role with West Ham this season.

Speaking about the appointment of the former City coach to his coaching staff, Southgate said: “Paul is a hugely respected coach and somebody we know well so we’re thankful to David Moyes and West Ham for allowing him to support us on the road to the 2022 World Cup.”

