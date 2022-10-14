Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Former Sara scout sues Sao Paulo after City transfer

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:32 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM October 14, 2022
Gabby Sara's move from Norwich City to Sao Paulo is now the subject of a legal case in Brazil

Gabby Sara's move from Norwich City to Sao Paulo is now the subject of a legal case in Brazil

Gabby Sara’s summer move to Norwich City from Sao Paulo is now the subject of a legal case in Brazil launched by a scout who claims he is owed £470,000 by his former club. 

Orlando Gonçalves has filed a law suit against Sao Paulo stating he originally took the teenage Sara to the Brazilian club, and negotiated a 5pc commission on any future sale. 

UOL, one of Brazil’s biggest online news and information portals, reported on Friday afternoon the scout had launched a legal bid to be paid $2.8m Brazilian Reals (equivalent to £470,000 on current exchange rates). 

That claim figure is based on Sara’s big-money move to England for a reported $56.3m Reals (£9.4m). 

UOL state the papers filed at the 31st Civil Court of Sao Paulo in September include documentation signed in 2013 by then club president, Juvenal Juvêncio, football director Marcos Tadeu and other club directors that provided for the percentage being charged. 

Gonçalves reportedly notified Sao Paulo of the sum payable in the contract this summer, when Sara’s Carrow Road move was completed, but had no response. 

There is no suggestion in the UOL report of any legal or financial issue relating to Sara’s transfer to Norwich City. 

The 23-year-old become Norwich City’s first south American-bred signing when he was unveiled ahead of the club’s Championship return. 

The attacking midfielder had a delayed start to his City career, after arriving in the closing stages of rehab from an ankle injury. 

But Sara did notch his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 3-2 Championship defeat to Preston. 

City defender signs new deal

Connor Southwell

Canaries loanee helping out young Tykes

Chris Lakey

Millwall boss Rowett 'not surprised' by Norwich links to Cresswell

Connor Southwell

City boss Smith on sack race culture

Paddy Davitt

