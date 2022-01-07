City prospect Mumba must kick on at Posh

Video

Bali Mumba is too good to be sat kicking his heels at Norwich City for Dean Smith, after sealing a Championship loan move to Peterborough.

The 20-year-old has a log jam between him and a regular start in the Premier League over the coming months, with Max Aarons and the fit-again Sam Byram ahead of him in the pecking order at Carrow Road.

Mumba made a second half appearance in the 5-0 early season league defeat at Manchester City, but had been restricted to two League Cup appearances since then.

“Bali came here with an awful lot of potential,” said Smith, speaking on Friday at Colney. “We think that his potential will get better by going out and playing games. By not playing sometimes you stall his growth as a player.

"We don’t want to do that, we want him to keep developing and I think going and playing in the Championship is a really good standard for him.

“With Sam Byram coming back from injury and Max Aarons in front of him, his chances of playing first team football are going to be minimal at the moment, given the quality of the players in front of him.”