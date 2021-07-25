Norwich City transfer rumours: Reported target set to snub Canaries

Video

Published: 8:51 AM July 25, 2021 Updated: 9:01 AM July 25, 2021

Bournemouth's Philip Billing is reportedly ready to reject Norwich City's advances this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Philip Billing is ready to reject any advances from Norwich City to remain with Bournemouth, according to reports in the Sunday newspapers.

The Danish international is a top target for the Premier League newboys as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer but transfer guru Alan Nixon is reporting that Billing is set to snub the Canaries after being impressed with new Cherries boss Scott Parker.

Bournemouth have told City they don't intend to sell the 25-year-old this summer but are believed to be under some financial pressure after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

Parker may be forced to watch one of Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Solanke or Billing leave the club as they seek to improve their financial situation. Whether Bournemouth's stance is a ploy to extract more finance from City remains to be seen.

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed earlier this week that he is ready to be patient on City's top targets this summer after learning from the mistakes made as they moved on from players too quickly two seasons ago.

After an extensive conversation after relegation, City's chiefs analysed areas of weakness and concluded their midfield didn't contain enough physicality or variety.

Norwich have already bolstered their midfield options by signing Frenchman Pierre Lees-Melou and recruiting Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour for a loan worth around £500k, although that fee is set to decrease depending on the amount of games the Scottish international plays during his time at Carrow Road.

City are prepared to wait on Billing as the window moves closer towards the August 31 deadline but do have other options being explored as a contingency plan.

The Canaries are expected to add several more signings as they continue preparations for the top-flight.

On their shopping list includes a left-back, a central midfielder, a central defender, a winger and a striker. Although City would be open to signing an attacker who is capable of fulfilling both a wide and sole forward role.

Any central defensive signing looks set to be a Premier League loan addition at this stage.

Webber worked with Billing at Huddersfield Town and City boss Daniel Farke is always understood to be a fan of the midfielder.

He played largely as a number ten under Jonathan Woodgate last season and would be competition for Kieran Dowell in that role, although does the capability to operate deeper if necessary.

In 36 appearances last season, Billing scored eight goals and registered four assists.