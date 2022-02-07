Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Lees-Melou hoping for winning reunion with Palace boss

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:39 PM February 7, 2022
Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux, Wolverhampton

Pierre Lees-Melou was managed by now Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira at Nice.

Pierre Lees-Melou will know what to expect when Crystal Palace arrive at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening. 

The French midfielder played for Nice under Patrick Vieira during his time in charge of the Ligue 1 side, making 79 appearances for the club during his spell as boss between 2018 and 2020. 

Lees-Melou has been handed a run of games in City's side due to injuries elsewhere but has impressed with positive displays during the victories against Everton, Watford and Wolves. 

With midfield duo Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour returning from the injury table, it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will retain his place in Dean Smith's starting XI for the crunch encounter with the Eagles on Wednesday evening. 

If he does get the nod, then City's midfielder will reunite with his former boss, who is now in charge of Crystal Palace, and is seeking revenge after a heavy 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park earlier in the campaign.  

Lees-Melou was in the City side that day and believes Norwich have the capability of recording an important win against Vieira's side. 

“If we remember, it was a bad game for us,” he told City's official channels.

“It was a very bad start and all the opportunities they (Crystal Palace) had they scored. In the second half we had opportunities, but we never scored, but now I think we have more confidence.

“We are playing at home, with our fans, and the team will change also because the players that were injured are back and the players that have Covid-19, don’t have that also. It is a different game and I hope that we arrive to perform against them.

“I think nobody has forgotten the result of the first game. For me, and for the team, it was a very bad game and we have it in our heart to beat them at home.”

Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux, Wolverhampt

Pierre Lees-Melou has featured throughout Norwich City's upturn in form. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lees-Melou has also moved to praise the support from the stands, which he insists has helped them improve results on the pitch. 

“The fans, I love them because all the time they are with us and with the team,” he said.

“I love the spirit and the atmosphere that is there all the time. Against Watford we felt their support all the game and, for me, they really helped the team to perform because we heard their clapping and we heard their songs.”

Download the Pink Un + app

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

