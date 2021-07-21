City new boy excited for Premier League adventure

Interview

July 21, 2021

Pierre Lees-Melou is excited about the prospect of fulfilling a dream of playing Premier League football with Norwich City.

The French midfielder has completed his quarantine and received the relevant documentation to finalise his move to Norfolk, meaning he is now free to link up with his new teammates in training.

The 28-year-old made quite the impact in his opening appearance for the club, coming off the bench to net a late winner in a pre-season friendly against Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon at Colney just minutes after getting the green light to feature from the governing bodies.

Lees-Melou arrives from Ligue 1 side Nice in a deal initially worth £3.5m. His pedigree and plethora of top-flight experience will be a useful tool for City as they navigate life back in the big time next season.

City boss Daniel Farke made little secret of his desire for increased physicality in midfield, and Lees-Melou ticks that box. Speaking about his reasoning for coming to Carrow Road, the Frenchman believes the Canaries' style of play suits him as a player.

“I spoke a lot with Stuart (Webber),” he said. “It was for 45 or 55 minutes on the visual, they presented to me on the club, the city, the training camp, and they spoke to me about the spirit of the club.

“I love that, it is a family spirit, and all the group is together and I like that. And with the coach we spoke about the philosophy of the play. Always with the ball, always passing. It is not kick and rush. So, I like that, as I am a player who plays football. So, when I talked with them I said ‘I want to come here’.”

“He (Daniel Farke) likes my style of play, and he says it is good for the team. So, I said: ‘I am okay to come, and I am very excited’, and now I am here so let’s go.

“For me I want to play a lot of games because I need the adaptation for the team,” he said. “To learn how they play and how they want me to play to. I think for the adaptation of the intensity, it is not the same as in France so it is good that I come now to have a time for adaptation so I can be ready for Liverpool and the other games.”

Norwich kick start their new season at Carrow Road against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on August 14.

Despite possessing over 150 games in Ligue 1, City's latest recruit has admitted that playing in the Premier League has been an ambition since he became a professional footballer at the age of 22.

Pierre Lees-Melou has plenty of top-flight experience in France. - Credit: Imago/PA Images

“I like it (the stadium),” he said. “It is my first time here. I like that the fans are very close to the pitch. I think it will make a very good atmosphere, so I want to play very quickly in this stadium.

“It is a good first match (against Liverpool), but we prepare for the game in the beginning," he told the club's official channels.

“I am very excited because for me it is the best league in the world. It is very attractive and when I start to play soccer professionally, I say in my head that I want to play in the Premier League and this time is coming, it is now.”