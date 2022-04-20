No regrets for Lees-Melou over decision to swap Nice for Norwich

Interview

Pierre Lees-Melou is enjoying his first season in England despite Norwich City's struggles in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pierre Lees-Melou isn't regretting swapping the home comforts of France for a Premier League relegation battle with Norwich City.

The Frenchman swapped Nice for Norfolk to join City in a £5m deal last summer having helped the Ligue 1 outfit secure a ninth-place finish last season.

He was recruited as somebody who could offer more at top-flight level than the likes of Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann, both of who departed the club after the title-winning campaign last year.

Lees-Melou has made 27 appearances for City this season and has looked refreshed in a more advanced midfield position in the last two matches.

Even though Norwich's season hasn't panned out as he would have imagined, he is relishing life in England and believes he has acclimatised to the demands of the Premier League.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Premier League even if the season hasn’t gone in the way that I hoped.

“I love the atmosphere at the stadium, the fans are amazing and I hope we will stay in the Premier League. It will be difficult but I really enjoy playing at this level," he said.

“It’s not the same here if you compare it with the French league. It is different.

“I think that any player [who comes from abroad] needs a period of adaptation but for me it was quick because I started to play directly so it was easier for a quick adaptation.

“I feel I have adapted to this league and I enjoy the games.”

Lees-Melou recently scored his first league goal for City in their 2-0 victory over Burnley last weekend.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat over Manchester United left the Canaries' survival prospects hanging by a thread with six games of the season remaining.

Pierre Lees-Melou is loving the Premier League challenge with Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But the message from inside the dressing room has remained consistent, with Lees-Melou emphasising the importance of the final stretch of matches - starting against Newcastle on Saturday.

“We are not dead. We have a good spirit.

“Now, there are six finals for us and we want to win as many points as are possible. We will see.

“With the points that we have, there is still a chance to stay in the Premier League. We will continue to play.”

