Interview

Lees-Melou has no regrets over City spell

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:36 PM September 10, 2022
Pierre Lees-Melou has offered some encouragement with late season performances for Norwich City.

Pierre Lees-Melou has spoken about his decision to leave Norwich City earlier this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pierre Lees-Melou has no regrets over his Norwich City experience and confirmed that relegation saw him push to leave the club. 

The French midfielder returned to his native country in the summer, signing for  Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois in a deal that could rise to £3.5m if various clauses are met. 

Lees-Melou signed for Norwich as part of the club's Premier League recruitment drive last summer, making 33 league appearances as the Canaries were relegated with 21 points. 

Since returning to France, the midfielder has netted two goals in five matches and was sent off in a 7-0 defeat to Montpellier last month. 

Despite his spell in England culminating in relegation with City, Lees-Melou is pleased he accepted the challenge and reveals he would have remained with Norwich if they stayed in the top-flight. 

“Yes, it (England) was very good, it’s an experience I don’t regret at all,” he told L’Equipe.

“I wanted to go abroad, so when I got the Premier League, I didn’t hesitate because for me it was the best league in terms of spectacle, excitement and fans.

“I wouldn’t have minded staying in the Premier League. But we went down with Norwich, and I didn’t have any successful contacts with other top-flight clubs.

“When I signed for Norwich, I know it’s a club that’s used to going up and down, so it will be difficult. But there’s fun in it, too, because I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games.”

After spending a year at Carrow Road, Lees-Melou has returned to home comforts.

Norwich City midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has to prove his quality to Dean Smith next season.

Pierre Lees-Melou departed Norwich City earlier this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite officiating in the Premier League attracting plenty of criticism in recent weeks, Lees-Melou believes the French game can learn plenty about how referees manage matches in England. 

"If you ask me what the big difference between France and England is, I will tell you that and, it is linked, arbitration.

"There is never a downtime, it's played quickly and "fouls" are not whistled, whereas they are in France," he said. 

"I'm not going to make friends but, in England, the referees take the time to discuss, to explain the fault to you. They are much more educational. They don't threaten you with a yellow card when you ask them what's going on.

"Me, as I was new, the referees came to see me before the match, called me by my first name and said to me: “Nice to meet you”. In France, we can no longer talk to the referees and I find that harmful.

"I am for that they have a microphone. It would restrict both the players and the referees. In rugby, it's magnificent. It would give a new image to football."

