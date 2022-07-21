City midfielder set for exit

News

Pierre Lees-Melou is set to depart Norwich City and return to France to join Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois.

The midfielder signed for City from Nice last summer as part of their Premier League recruitment drive but formed part of a central midfield unit that scored only two goals all season.

Lees-Melou netted his only top-flight strike against Burnley in a 2-0 victory back in April, but failed to produce a consistent level of performance in his debut season in England.

The 29-year-old is now set to depart Carrow Road as City look to streamline their bloated squad ahead of the new campaign.

Reports in France from Le Telegramme suggest Lees-Melou will sign a three-year contract with Stade Brestois and should complete a move back to his native country in the coming days.

It's understood Norwich will look to sign a replacement for Lees-Melou, who will have a medical in France on Friday.

He would follow Christoph Zimmermann, who has joined German side Darmstadt, and Christos Tzolis, who is poised to move to FC Twente, in leaving the club.

City had added two new options to their midfield engine room in Isaac Hayden and new signing Gabriel Sara, who joined on a permanent deal from Sao Paulo last week.

Todd Cantwell's impressive performances coupled with Kenny McLean and Jacob Sorensen remaining at the club leave Norwich well-stocked in the centre of the park.

Liam Gibbs has also put in some attention-grabbing performances in City's warm-up fixtures, including netting a goal in Tuesday's friendly against Cambridge United.

The ex-Ipswich midfielder could yet seal a loan away from the club, but that may hinge on the fitness progress of Sara and Hayden.

Smith expects the Brazilian to return to training on Monday.

Lees-Melou made 33 appearances for Norwich in the top-flight last season, starting 27 times as they suffered a miserable relegation from the top flight.

He joined City in a reported £5m move from Nice last summer and is an experienced campaigner in the French top-flight.

Norwich currently have a squad containing over 30 players, with Smith admitting earlier this summer that it would require thinning out as he plots their route to Championship promotion.