PODCAST: 'Desperate' - City's Premier League relegation assessed

Podcast

Norwich City's relegation from the Premier League came at the earliest point in a season in their history and our Canaries correspondents began the inquest into the shortcomings this season.

Even City boss Dean Smith admitted after the game there was an inevitability about their loss of Premier League status, the key now will be about how to fix it.

City writers Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt got together to discuss the Canaries' woes in our weekly Pink Un podcast.

Davitt explained why this relegation may be more hurtful than others that have happened in the past.

"This feels worse. Not to labour the point but they got recruitment spectacularly wrong for a considerable outlay in the context of a self-funding club model.

"They shouldn't be back here again on the same points tally as two years ago when they didn't spend anywhere near that amount. They didn't really expect to be in the Premier League on that occasion. Daniel Farke talked before and during that season that they were here ahead of schedule and would almost enjoy the ride. They did for the early part of the season before the wheels came off.

"By this point in the Webber cycle, as it is now, they did hopefully expect to be here and headed into this season with the feeling that we could all expect more other than them simply making up the numbers.

"To look back on it now as they've been relegated at the earliest point in a season in their history, you struggle to find a word that encapsulates the gravity of how desperate it has been for Norwich City and their fans this season.

"It does feel like we are past the anger stage. They've failed miserably over the last eight or nine months. There shouldn't be many people who are associated with Norwich City that are taking too long off over the summer. They are going to need every hour and every day to put right what has gone wrong this season. Even that might not be enough.

"It's a huge job, not just to ensure there isn't a hangover because I think this goes beyond that, it feels deeper, more structural and more philosophical.

"They've tried to take a mid to long term approach to running the club and whilst that is all well and good and much like wanting to tell us about the tremendous work they have done infrastructurally around Colney, that goes on the positive side of the ledger but if you pay your hard-earned money on a season ticket you want to see a team on the pitch that can compete, has the quality and desire whether that is the Premier League or the Championship. It should be immaterial.

"Painfully, they haven't done that anywhere near enough.

"It does cut a lot deeper than simply changing one or two elements of the squad and this squad will be good enough to compete at the top end of the Championship. It goes beyond that for me.

"It is about what this club is about now. Smith has already spoken about aspiring to win the Championship title again, which by no manner of means do I think is beyond them. I feel they have the right man at the helm.

"But beyond achieving that, what is there to tell us next time in the Premier League can or will be any different under Stuart Webber's stewardship? That is the bigger question around Norwich City going into this summer, and further on."

