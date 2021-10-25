Review
Now is your chance to shape the Pinkun of the future
Thank you so much for your time and support of the Pinkun’s unrivalled coverage of Norwich City. Now we want you to help us make it even better.
You are at the heart of everything we do across print, web, video, audio and social media.
We always strive to entertain, to inform, to bring you the news and views from the people who matter. But we also want to listen and understand what you want from the Pinkun, and how we cover your football club.
We want to invite you to take part in an open, honest conversation about what we are doing right, and wrong, and what you would like to see in our coverage of the Canaries.
Tell us how you use, read and interact with our content.
We have some exciting plans in the pipeline around the type of content we offer, and how we deliver it to our loyal audiences.
Now we want you to come with us on that journey.
