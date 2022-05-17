PINK UN + EVENT: The key questions set to be debated

The Pink Un+ team will be hosting our first live event - on May 24 in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Our first ever live event will be an opportunity to assess Norwich City's Premier League shortcomings and look ahead to next season in the company of Canaries legend Chris Sutton.

When we take to the stage at Epic Studios on May 24, no topic or question is off the table as we reflect on a record sixth relegation from the Premier League.

We want you to join us for our end of season extravaganza - including an opportunity to ask questions to our panel. If you are a subscriber to our Pink Un + app, you can get your ticket for FREE.

Here are some of the hot topics we are expecting to debate...

SELF FUNDING MODEL

As with every relegation, questions are rightly asked of the senior people in positions of power at the club.

Several fans have opted to protest against the way City's majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones are choosing to run the club, but without a viable option to change the ownership model, Norwich have little choice but to try and make a success of it.

Perhaps the more pertinent question is whether City have extracted everything they could out of the resources available.

With the money in football becoming more extreme and the chasm between the Premier League and Championship growing, the question is whether Norwich require more investment to succeed.

RECRUITMENT

If you were to poll a large group of City fans and ask them what the main reason was for relegation, the recruitment would likely sit near the top of that list.

For talk of the improved ammunition at their disposal, Norwich look likely to end the season with two big-money signings Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis on the bench.

Norwich did spend money and felt they had assembled a squad capable of staying up. That has proven not to be the case.

What areas of the squad need addressing? How will Dean Smith choose to shape the squad?

STUART WEBBER

Norwich's sporting director is receiving plenty of flak for his role in the club's shortcomings this season.

The wider question now is whether he can right the wrongs of another failed effort at staying in the Premier League. After all, he does have two Championship titles on his CV.

Some supporters feel now is the time for a change, others are willing to offer him time to address the situation.

With Webber being criticised for a recent interview he gave with the Times newspaper and a verbal altercation with supporters after their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, he is a man firmly in the spotlight.

What next for the City chief? Hear the thoughts of our panel at our live event.

IS THIS ALL FUTILE?

With another relegation confirmed and the rest of football quick to label Norwich with the 'yo-yo' tag, some City fans are questioning what the end goal of this current model is.

Too good for the Championship, not good enough for the Premier League. How do they go about breaking that vicious cycle?

The fear at present is that it concludes with Championship mediocrity rather than top-flight survival.

How will senior figures change the narrative and fix the current disconnect that is growing between supporters and the club? The answer to that question may prove critical to the future of Norwich City.

Join Canaries legend, and Pink Un+ columnist, Chris Sutton, Paddy and Connor to discuss all the hot topics around Norwich City at Epic Studios, in Norwich, on May 24.

Limited tickets are available for this first live Pink Un+ event.

