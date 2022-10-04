PODCAST: Time to move on, City fans?

Podcast

Norwich City are back on the road at Reading after a 1-0 win against Blackpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The latest edition of the Pinkun podcast set the scene for Norwich City's Championship trip to Reading.

Host Connor Southwell was joined by Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman for episode 508 in our long-running podcast, which discussed the Royals' Tuesday night test, a big October, and a windy day at the seaside.

That weekend 1-0 win at Blackpool, in trying conditions, delighted a packed away end at Bloomfield Road and prompted Paddy to ask is it now time for the focus on Dean Smith's methods, in some quarters, to finally give ground to results on the pitch?

"We were right in and amongst the fans at Blackpool. That very rarely happens. You could feel it, you could sense it, you could experience it," he said. "In that regard, it was quite an unique experience for us.

"All I would say if you were to ask those 1,700 or so fans did they have any issue how Dean Smith went about that game, how his players did, what they produced on the pitch, the result they got in the end, the reality was they clearly didn't.

"The noise that accompanied this sea of humanity as they filed towards the exit, in front of that away stand, would have been heard by the players in the dressing room. There was no sense for me of a disconnect, or that something is missing.

"Now we know at Carrow Road, justifiably, there is a debate about the atmosphere, or lack of, but perhaps the time has come to package any lingering nostalgia for Daniel Farke, his style of play or that first title win, and move on.

"That shouldn't be used as the benchmark for how most teams get out of the Championship. Or the guide to judge Smith and his methods."

