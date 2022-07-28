PODCAST: Time for the talking to stop

Podcast

Norwich City fans had a long trip to Scotland to see the finale to pre-season - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith was happy with Norwich City's pre-season preparations but the real business starts at Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Canaries wrapped up their summer schedule with friendly defeats at Scottish champions Celtic, and then Hibs 24 hours later for a youthful travelling line up.

Add in confirmation those talks over the transfer of Michael Foulger's shares is now at an advanced stage, plus a strong transfer link to Montreal's Ismael Kone, and there is plenty to discuss on the long running Pink Un Norwich City podcast.

Host Connor Southwell was joined by City editor Paddy Davitt and Canaries' reporter Samuel Seaman for episode 498.

The start of the podcast centred on the optimism felt inside the camp, which is perhaps tempered by some fans still waiting for signs a page has been turned after last season's debacle.

"It is interesting," said Paddy. "I was speaking to someone inside the bubble, so to speak, and they referenced to me they can pick up a sense among a few, and it always a danger to take the temperature solely from social media, there is an air of concern, maybe a lack of optimism.

"They were keen to point out that pre-season is simply an exercise in getting players to the start line, which is Cardiff this Saturday, fit, healthy and with a sufficient number of minutes.

"Yes, we might all have liked to see more of the level of the Marseille performance, which was probably the best overall, and seen that replicated towards the back end of pre-season. Particularly up in Scotland.

"That wasn't the case, for various reasons, but they feel they are in good shape, and as Dean Smith himself declared, he got everything he was looking for out of pre-season."

