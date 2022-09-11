PODCAST: A moment in history

Podcast

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Norwich's Castle museum in 2002, meeting Norwich City legend Bryan Gunn, and his wife Susan, in his ceremonial role as Sheriff of Norwich. - Credit: James Bass/Archant

The latest edition of the Pinkun podcast reflected on a momentous few days following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Host Connor Southwell was joined by Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman for a very special episode 506 in our long-running podcast.

The trio discuss how the country, and the football authorities, have reacted to the news and gave their opinions on the debate around whether the national game should have postponed fixtures as a mark of respect.

Norwich City's scheduled Friday night Championship trip to Burnley was postponed within hours of the Monarch's death being announced, before the entire weekend's football programme followed suit.

Norwich City Women's FA WNL Cup game against Watford, scheduled for Sunday, and local football in Norfolk was also called off. All fixtures will be rearranged at a later date.

"People will feel differently. In the same way everyone will have been affected in different ways," said football editor Davitt. "There are those who will be deeply affected.

"I have watched countless interviews now from people stood outside Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle or Balmoral talking about the former Monarch in terms of the nation's grandmother, or somehow feeling she was their grandmother, even though they never met her. That was the impact she had on many.

"Much like millions of us will be experiencing this in various different ways, and feeling a range of emotions, if we want to bring this right back down to whether football should have gone ahead, or not, this weekend then it is also fair to state people have different opinions.

"It doesn't mean one is right or one is wrong. Essentially the football authorities will have held discussions with the relevant government bodies, and I am sure Palace officials will have had an input into that, and along with stakeholders like the FA decided their mark of respect would be to pause this weekend."

The Canaries are scheduled to host Bristol City at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, kick-off at 7.45pm, although the football authorities have yet to officially confirm when the national game will restart.

The panel also discussed Milot Rashica's loan move to Turkey, and whether he has a future at Carrow Road. Plus where he ranks in terms of the club's big-money signings from the past decade.

