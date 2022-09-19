PODCAST: Turning up the volume at Carrow Road

Podcast

The latest edition of the Pinkun podcast reflected on why Norwich City's steady Championship progress still leaves some fans unconvinced.

Host Connor Southwell was joined by Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman for episode 507 in our long-running podcast, which was recorded hours after the hard-fought 1-1 Carrow Road draw against West Brom on Saturday.

The panel discuss another home outing that left more questions than answers around Dean Smith and his squad, and assess if that cuts to the heart of the matter around why more and more are questioning the lack of excitement and atmosphere at home.

"Going to Carrow Road this year has just felt very flat for me," said Southwell. "And I don't want to blame anyone necessarily for that. Because I think again, there's a lot of factors and a lot of reasons to dissect as to why that might be the case.

"But it does feel partly because of what they're seeing on the pitch at the moment. Would you agree? And would you agree that Carrow Road has been slightly flat in terms of atmospheres?

"We are talking about 19 points from 21 and for Norwich the second best start to a season in 10 years or something ridiculous like that. It doesn't feel like what maybe the league table suggests it is. I guess it probably comes down to how much you believe this Norwich team is going to get better, because everyone is hoping it will click."

"Under Daniel Farke fans came to expect a certain type of football team to support," added Seaman. "They were able to say this is what I'm going to see from this Norwich team. that's not Dean Smith style.

"And you know, there are plenty of managers, probably the majority of managers across the Football League, who have that same attitude of doing whatever it takes to win games.

"I don't think he (Smith) goes to bed thinking about pressing, or possession or anything. He simply looks at the opposition and says these are their weaknesses, these are our strengths. And this is the best way to beat them this weekend.

"I don't have a problem with that. Under Daniel Farke, Norwich fans got used to the idea of supporting a football club, going to the ground, knowing how the team was going to play, knowing what it's going to look like. And they haven't had that under Dean Smith.

"Allied to that, It feels like a bit of a holding year, really, because even if they get promoted, it's like, 'so what?', Norwich fans have seen this story loads of times now and they fear what is on the other side. You can understand why the atmosphere is a bit flat."

- You can listen to the latest episode of the Pink Un Podcast above - and don't forget to hit the SUBSCRIBE button to ensure every episode downloads via your chosen podcast provider.