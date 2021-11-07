Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM November 7, 2021
Andrew Omobamidele was among the Norwich City players to pay tribute to Daniel Farke following his sacking

Andrew Omobamidele was among the Norwich City players to pay tribute to Daniel Farke following his sacking - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

A number of Norwich City's players have thanked Daniel Farke for the pivotal role in their careers in the wake of his sacking.

Farke and his coaching team were dismissed within hours of Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford.

That came after a fighting display from the Canaries, greeted with emotional scenes at the final whistle from the squad and backroom staff following a first league win of the season.

Sporting director Stuart Webber addressed the players in the away dressing room, after Farke had been informed of the club decision.

Academy talent such as Max Aarons, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele later took to social media to pay tribute to the German's mentoring role.

But the likes of experienced defender Ben Gibson, who captained the Canaries in the absence of injured skipper Grant Hanley, and Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams also offered warm words.

Here is a selection of the reaction from inside the City squad

