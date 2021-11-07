Video
City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking
- Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd
A number of Norwich City's players have thanked Daniel Farke for the pivotal role in their careers in the wake of his sacking.
Farke and his coaching team were dismissed within hours of Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford.
That came after a fighting display from the Canaries, greeted with emotional scenes at the final whistle from the squad and backroom staff following a first league win of the season.
Sporting director Stuart Webber addressed the players in the away dressing room, after Farke had been informed of the club decision.
Academy talent such as Max Aarons, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele later took to social media to pay tribute to the German's mentoring role.
But the likes of experienced defender Ben Gibson, who captained the Canaries in the absence of injured skipper Grant Hanley, and Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams also offered warm words.
Here is a selection of the reaction from inside the City squad
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City sack Daniel Farke
- 2 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
- 3 NCFC LIVE: City hang on at Brentford to finally earn first win
- 4 'He is not even close at the minute' - Cantwell plays in City U23s win
- 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 win at Brentford
- 6 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?
- 7 STARTING XIs: Canaries make three changes at Brentford
- 8 'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking
- 9 BRENTFORD 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- 10 'Talisman' Normann inspires priceless City win at Brentford