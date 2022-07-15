Full steam ahead for Mumba after Argyle move

News

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is looking to make a big impression on loan at Plymouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bali Mumba views a season on loan at Plymouth as the way to nail down a start at Norwich City.

Mumba endured a frustrating spell at Peterborough last season, but with Max Aarons and Sam Byram currently blocking his path at Carrow Road the 20-year-old jumped at the chance to join the Pilgrims.

Plymouth finished seventh in League One in the last campaign, and the right-sided defender feels he is joining a club on the up.

“I’ve done my research, spoke to the gaffer,” he said. “It looks like the right club for me to look to develop and push on. It’s a step that I need.

“I saw in the previous games, the fans, how passionate they are. That’s something I am used to. I like passionate fans, people who care. That motivates me and gives me the love for the game.

“I used to be a fan myself, so I know what it is like. When I’m playing, I get motivated by that, and look to give my all and do well.

“I’m full of energy. I like to be creative. I like to find a solution to a difficult situation. You’ll get nothing but 100%.

“I’m happy to be here, and happy to put on that shirt and play for Argyle. I can envisage the fans, and myself on that pitch. I’m really excited and looking forward to getting started.”

Mumba has made five league appearances for Norwich since joining from Sunderland in 2020, but was part of Dean Smith’s training group in Germany and featured in the opening pre-season friendly at Dereham.

“The experience with both teams has been very good for me,” he said, speaking to Argyle’s official site. “At a young age, that is what it is all about: playing for the club, playing for the badge, playing for the fans.

“Peterborough was a good learning curve. I took something that is going to help me in the long run. I’m grateful for the experience I got. Hopefully it plays a part and helps me in my development.

“I’m blessed to be able to do all this. There’s still work to be done, I’m still hungry. I see a vision where I go on to do bigger and better things. I’m working hard to reach that.”

Plymouth director of football, Neil Dewsnip, provided a glowing reference after working with Mumba at England youth level.

“Neil can speak for his character. We did our work on him, on what attributes he has got and what we were looking to bring in. He stood out to us, so that's why we went for him in the first place,” said Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

"Neil said he's a great lad, he wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to develop - and that's what we are all about. We want to try and bring people here who are hungry and have got a point to prove.

"Bali went to Peterborough last year and didn't play as many games as he wanted to. Coming here now to Argyle, it's up to him to go and get himself fit, get himself up to speed, learn how we are going to play and get himself in the team."

Mumba is in line for his Plymouth bow in Saturday's Home Park friendly against Bristol City.