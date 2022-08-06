Pointers: Norwich City 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Subscriber Exclusive

Max Aarons netted a second-half equaliser in Norwich City's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell delivers his Wigan verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith felt that Norwich should have walked away from this afternoon's encounter with three points based on their performance, with Max Aarons' equaliser cancelling out James McLean's first-half opener.

Norwich remain winless in their opening two matches in the Championship, but their performances did offer reasons for encouragement moving forward.

The points include a Carrow Road return, Marcelino Nunez' debut, Milot Rashica and attacking improvement.

