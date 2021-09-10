City loan export will come good, insists Pompey boss

Video

Gassan Ahadme has had a slow start to life to his Portsmouth loan spell. - Credit: Paul Collins/Portsmouth News

Norwich City loan export Gassan Ahadme will come good for Portsmouth despite a slow start to life at Fratton Park, according to his boss Danny Cowley.

The striker enjoyed a prolific pre-season campaign for the League One side where he netted eight goals in four matches whilst on trial with the south coast club. That sparkling form saw Pompey commit to signing Ahadme on a season-long loan.

Ahadme has made four league appearances for Pompey this season, including two starts. The search for his elusive opening goal continues as he continues to adjust to League One football.

Portsmouth are hoping to challenge for promotion back to the Championship this season and Cowley believes Ahadme will come good after a tough start to his career at the club.

"Gassan has a really good attitude, he has a real commitment to wanting to work, but he’s young and he’s learning.

"We knew this, but he has a good attitude, a good work ethic, and some real technical ability.

"He’s getting lost a little tactically, but, you have to be fair with him, we had three number nines on the pitch. They all needed minutes and we tried to find a way to incorporate them all.

"He’s learning every game and that's, ultimately, why he’s with us."

The Moroccan youth international signed for the Canaries from Spanish lower league club Gimnastic Manresa in January 2019 and was the top scorer for the U23s in his first full season in Norfolk.

Ahadme then moved to Real Ovideo B on a season-long loan, but injury prevented his progression in Spain.

Danny Cowley, pictured during his time as Lincoln boss, is now in charge at Portsmouth. - Credit: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

His free-scoring pre-season campaign ramped up expectations about what he could produce for Portsmouth in the league and Cowley is calling for patience after a slow start to his loan spell.

"Listen, Gass is just a young player," Cowley told the Portsmouth News. "We had a lot of young players on Tuesday night and some of our young players didn’t do so well. It happens.

"Some of our older players didn’t do so well either, you have to be fair."