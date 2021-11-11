City loan export beginning to hit his stride at Pompey

Video

Gassan Ahadme believes he is beginning to show his quality after a slow start to life on loan at League One side Portsmouth.

The Norwich City youngster made quite the impression during a trial period at the south coast club in the summer, netting eight goals in four matches and convincing boss Danny Cowley to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

Life at Fratton Park has been more difficult thereafter and Ahadme has found game time harder to come by in League One.

The Moroccan U23 international has only played four times in the league for Pompey since completing his loan move and admitted earlier this season to finding himself 'a bit lost' within games.

Cowley has played him as both a lone striker and an attacking midfielder but the City man has struggled to make his mark during his outings on the pitch. That prompted the ex-Huddersfield and Lincoln boss to leave him out of his matchday squads entirely.

Ahadme has been given a chance to impress in the EFL Trophy and played a leading role in Portsmouth's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace U21s on Tuesday evening.

The striker recorded his first competitive goal for the club with a perfectly placed header in the second half after he teed up midfielder Miguel Azeez to open the scoring.

City's youngster will be hoping this performance pushes him back into Cowley's plans as they prepare to travel to promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Speaking after the game, Ahadme is hoping that his hard work is helping him overcome a difficult start at Fratton Park.

"My attitude is always (good) in my opinion," the 20-year-old told the Portsmouth News.

"If you ask anybody it is so good, but I’m always trying to learn and trying to give 100 per cent.

"I work really hard and for me, days like this really pay off my work, so I’m really happy.

"He (Danny Cowley) just told me to do my thing and my stuff. I had been waiting for this opportunity and I believe I took it with a goal and an assist."

