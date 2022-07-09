Omobamidele boost for City's German finale

News

Andrew Omobamidele could step up his return to full fitness in Norwich City's German tour finale - Credit: PA

Andrew Omobamidele will make his long-awaited Norwich City return in Saturday’s German tour friendly against SSV Jahn Regensburg.

The Republic of Ireland international, who signed a new Carrow Road deal earlier this summer, looks set for a big role in Dean Smith’s Championship promotion bid.

The 20-year-old only featured once for Smith in the Premier League last December due to a persistent back issue.

But Omobamidele came through a practice game at the club’s Bavarian base, and is set for his first action of pre-season when City tackle the Bundesliga 2 opposition at ASV Grassau (KO 1pm UK).

Norwich’s second friendly of the summer may come too soon for their international contingent, who linked up with the rest of the group during this week.

Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica and captain Grant Hanley are among those who had an extended summer break after playing for their countries.

City look set to make Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara their second summer signing in the coming days, with the proposed deal now at an advanced stage.

Sara would follow Isaac Hayden, who joined on an initial season long loan from Newcastle ahead of the Championship fightback.

Hayden sat out last week's friendly at Dereham, after missing the second part of the previous season due to a knee injury.

The holding midfielder was a notable absentee from the club’s midweek open training session at their German tour base.

Kieran Dowell was another who did not take part along with Adam Idah, who has been doing individual fitness work in recent days, as he looks to be ready for the Championship opener at Cardiff City on July 30 following a season-ending knee injury.

SSV finished 15th in the German second tier last season but this is their final pre-season warm up ahead of the Bundesliga 2 campaign beginning on July 16.

Norwich’s touring party is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Sunday, with a trip to King’s Lynn Town next on the agenda on Tuesday.