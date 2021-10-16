PREDICTED: How will Norwich City line up against Brighton?

Video

Norwich City brought an end to their losing streak with a 0-0 draw at Burnley before the international break - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host Brighton and Hove Albion at Carrow Road today hoping to make it eighth time lucky in their pursuit of a first Premier League win.

Daniel Farke will have had a fortnight to pick through the bones of that goalless draw against Burnley, but will he make any changes for the visit of the Seagulls this weekend?

Knocks to Billy Gilmour, Todd Cantwell and Milot Rashica over the break may force his hand and prevent handing any of that trio a start against Graham Potter's high-flying side.

Brighton themselves have deployed a similar 3-5-2 this season, meaning the onus may be on winning individual battles across the pitch if they are to get a positive result at Carrow Road.

Here is how City could line-up this weekend:

GOALKEEPER:

Tim Krul

City's keeper was involved in a controversial incident at Turf Moor when he appeared to make contact with Matej Vydra's face from Ashley Westwood's free-kick. Despite protestations from Sean Dyche and the Burnley crowd, neither Kevin Friend nor VAR felt it was worthy of a spot kick.

Returning from international duty with the Netherlands, the experienced shot-stopper will be hoping to build on the clean sheet against Burnley with a win over Brighton.

Ozan Kabak is growing into his role at Norwich City after a disjointed pre-season and late arrival.

CENTRE BACKS:

Ozan Kabak

An adventurous run set the hearts of City fans racing in the second half against Burnley, and the Turkish international is beginning to find his rhythm after a disjointed pre-season campaign.

Playing on the right of a three affords him with more licence to step into midfield and distribute the ball or look to embark on a run from defence. Kabak is improving and lifting the quality of City's output.

Grant Hanley

The Scot was imperious against Burnley and helped the Canaries stand up to their aerial bombardment but has been arguably the standout defender in the last two matches.

City's decision to play a back three has allowed Hanley to go back to basics, with Kabak and Gibson taking on the distribution burden. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard will pose a different test, however.

Ben Gibson

Similarly to Kabak, he seems to be slowly growing into the season after a slow start. His ankle injury has caused him slight problems so far but he could have scored two goals against Liverpool and Everton.

His progressive ball-playing could be an intrinsic component to any attacking improvement.

RIGHT WING BACK:

Max Aarons

In this formation, the onus on the wide players to inject an attacking impetus is massive. Aarons has shown glimpses of his ability going forward at times this season, but Farke will still be hoping to extract more from the England U21 international in dangerous areas.

Tariq Lamptey is continuing his return from a long-term injury and today's game is expected to come too soon for the exciting wing-back, meaning Aarons is likely to face the experienced Joel Veltman.

Pierre Lees-Melou will be hoping to provide a performance that ensure he keeps hold of the starting shirt in midfield. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

CENTRAL MIDFIELD:

Kenny McLean

Farke will have been undoubtedly tempted to throw Gilmour back into the side after another positive international break with Scotland, but the youngster returned to Colney with some knocks that will likely mean he starts this game from the bench.

That will likely hand McLean his seventh Premier League outing of the season and his industry may be required against a strong Brighton midfield trio of Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana.

Mathias Normann

The former Seagulls midfielder will have a point to prove against his former club but has had a far from ideal international break spent largely nursing an abdominal injury.

Normann has been one of City's best performers in the three games he has played so far. That battle between the Norwegian and Bissouma could be one of the most important on the pitch at Carrow Road.

Pierre Lees-Melou

The Frenchman has been solid if not spectacular so far since his summer arrival from Nice.

Lees-Melou does provide a goalscoring threat from range and presses intelligently but is yet to showcase his full ability in a consistent 90-minute performance. With Gilmour knocking on the door, Farke will be hoping the 28-year-old can provide one today.

LEFT WING BACK:

Dimitris Giannoulis

It was the one change that Farke made for City's trip to Turf Moor and the Greek international was a real bright spark for the Canaries during the goalless draw a fortnight ago.

Any defensive concerns are aided by this formation and it allows Giannoulis the licence to get forward and impact attacks, something that is undeniably a strong point of his.

Canaries striker Teemu Pukki rues a missed chance during last month's Carrow Road loss to Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

STRIKERS:

Teemu Pukki

Buoyed by an international break that saw him become Finland's all-time record goalscorer, City will be hoping to provide their talismanic forward with greater service on this occasion.

The scorer of both the Canaries' goals so far this season, both getting a regular supply line to the Finn and others chipping in with goals from elsewhere is going to be pivotal. Pukki may relish the chance to get in-behind a physical Brighton backline.

Josh Sargent

The American had a tough afternoon against Burnley and for all his endeavour, doesn't possess the goal-scoring threat of his striking colleague. He will relish the chance to get back in front of the home crowd and tussling with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn.

City will have the options on the bench in Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah should they need to change their approach if the game dictates.

PREDICTED XI (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannouls; Sargent, Pukki.

Substitutes:

Gunn, Omobamidele, Williams, Gilmour, Rupp, Cantwell, Tzolis, Rashica, Idah

