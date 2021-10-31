How will Norwich City line up against Leeds United?

Opinion

Daniel Farke has had eight days to ponder his next step as Norwich City prepare for the visit of Leeds United to Carrow Road.

After a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of European champions Chelsea, the Canaries begin a run of fixtures that will make or break their season.

Starting against Marcelo Bielsa's men this Sunday, this could be a defining five games for Farke's men - with City's boss under scrutiny to deliver performances and prove his team are good enough to stay in this division.

City will be without the suspended Ben Gibson or injured Christoph Zimmermann, with Todd Cantwell currently out of the first-team picture.

We look at some of the talking points ahead of the game:

Change of formation?

After a 7-0 defeat, City have faced numerous questions and criticism, including some aimed at their head coach.

Many are hoping to see Norwich evolve away from the cautious 3-5-2 system that was a necessity after a porous defensive offering in the first portion of the season. That did yield consecutive goalless draws, but many supporters feel now is the time to introduce some more attacking elements.

It feels unlikely that Farke will ditch the three at the back set-up which, with the exception of Chelsea, has looked more solid but has failed to produce a winning performance.

Given the magnitude of this occasion and given the way Leeds opt to play, there will be space at the top end of the pitch for City to exploit.

There will need to be a greater efficiency and willingness to get on the front foot to help produce a better attacking offering. The time for bravery is now.

Farke ended the game at Stamford Bridge in a 3-4-3, if there is to be a change, that would make the most sense.

Adding attacking elements

There was an acceptance after City's defeat to Watford that they needed to find a way to become a more compact unit.

Draws with Burnley and Brighton, while far from perfect, offered encouragement and a platform to build.

But that hasn't transpired. Norwich now need to get at those teams around them and be aggressive in their attacking efforts. There is a need to strike a balance. There is a requirement to remain solid at the back. But there needs to be an injection of something different up front.

If not now, then when? Norwich fans want to see a team that doesn't hide and gets at teams. This is simply a fixture where the Canaries must show a marked improvement and display a response.

With that, Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis could return to the starting line-up. This would be the perfect occasion to throw them in and excite supporters.

NORWICH (3-4-3): Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Omobamidele; Aarons, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Tzolis, Rashica; Pukki

Substitutes: Gunn (GK), Sorensen, Rupp, Gilmour, Idah, Lees-Melou, Williams, Dowell, Sargent