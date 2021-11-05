What is Lawro predicting for Brentford v Norwich City?

Video

Norwich City's losing run in the Premier League set to continue at Brentford for Mark Lawrenson - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's woes look set to continue at Brentford, for BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson.

The ex-Liverpool defender is predicting another painful trip to the capital for Daniel Farke's squad, who prop up the rest in the Premier League with two points from 10 games.

Lawrenson liked what he saw in a losing home effort to Leeds but that will not be enough to get the better of Thomas Frank's Bees, who themselves will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 mauling at Burnley.

Farke will face the media on Friday lunchtime with the latest squad news from the City camp.

This is Lawro's verdict on the BBC Sport web site:

'I watched Norwich's defeat by Leeds last weekend, and the Canaries were not actually that bad. They got forward and created chances - but of course they got nothing out of the game, yet again.

'After 10 games of the season, Daniel Farke's side just have that pallor of relegation about them.

'They are already eight points adrift of safety, with the worst goal difference of any team by a long way, and it is hard to see them getting the wins they will need to close that gap when they are yet to register a single league victory this season.

'Brentford have hit a sticky patch, losing their past three games, but they have not stopped creating chances and I think they will get back to winning ways this weekend.'

Lawrenson's prediction: 2-0