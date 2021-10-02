BURNLEY 0 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 4:54 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM October 2, 2021

Norwich City recorded their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw against Burnley. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's dismal run of Premier League defeats is over as they held Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

In a game that lacked real quality, City absorbed pressure and did possess a threat on the counter-attack, but were unable to convert that into a goal.

Burnley, who are also winless in their opening seven matches, failed to work Tim Krul but felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the first-half when the Canaries keeper appeared to make contact with Matej Vydra's head from an Ashley Westwood corner.

It may not be the three points that Daniel Farke will have wanted to relieve pressure on his position, but it does halt a run of 16 consecutive defeats spanning two seasons. Norwich head into the October international break with a degree more confidence.

Burnley (4-4-2)

Burnley's starting XI for the Premier League clash at Turf Moor against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

13 Hennessey (GK)

25 Norris (GK)

4 Cork

7 Gudmundsson (on for Lennon, 61)

10 Barnes (on for Wood, 80)

19 Rodriguez (on for Vydra, 34)

23 Pieters

26 Bardsley

28 Long

- Bookings: Tarkowski (foul on Pukki, 11), Wood (foul on Kabak 26) Lowton (dissent, 26), Brownhill (foul on Lees-Melou, 34), Rodriguez (foul on Kabak, 49)

Norwich City (3-5-2)

Norwich City made one change to their starting XI that faced Burnley in the Premier League, with Dimitris Giannoulis replacing Brandon Williams at left-back. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp (on for Lees-Melou, 80)

8 Gilmour

10 Dowell

17 Rashica (on for Rashica, 80)

18 Tzolis

21 Williams

35 Idah (on for Sargent, 89)

44 Omobamidele

-- Bookings: Normann (foul on McNeil, 27), Aarons (dissent, 74)

- Added on time: 4 mins/ 2 mins

- Venue: Turf Moor

- Referee: Kevin Friend

- VAR: Craig Pawson

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Max Aarons hit a low shot just wide of the far post after Dimitris Giannoulis' switch of play. Teemu Pukki robbed Matt Lowton of possession deep in the Burnley half to create the opening

12 - Mathias Normann's free-kick looked to be on target and was hit with real pace, but the Norwegian's effort was deflected wide off Dwight McNeil

16 - Burnley have a penalty appeal waved away by both Kevin Friend and VAR. Krul looked to make contact with Matej Vydra from an Ashley Westwood freek-kick. Both of Krul's fists seem to connect with the forward's face, but no spot kick was given

43- Lowton's whipped cross is almost turned into the net by Normann - only for Krul to make a good recovery and catch the ball

44 - Sargent bundles his way through the Burnley defence and tees up Lees-Melou, but Nick Pope is to equal to his strike from 25 yards

45+1 - Lowton's volley from the edge of the box is deflected wide by the back of Giannoulis. VAR takes a brief look but elect against giving a penalty for handball

HALF TIME - BURNLEY 0-0 NORWICH CITY

46 - McNeil's swerving shot from range is beaten away by Krul

49 - Ozan Kabak embarks on a run that takes him from the edge of his own area into the Burnley D. Just as the Turkish international is set to pull the trigger, Jay Rodriguez brings him down

50 - From the resulting free-kick, Normann's shot is saved well by Pope. Giannoulis' rebound is cleared by Taylor

53 - Pope's poor clearance gifts the ball to Lees-Melou. He finds Sargent who plays Pukki in on the left-hand side of goal. His shot is blocked by Nathan Collins

59 - Brownhill's cross is pushed into the path of Rodriguez by Krul, the striker looks certain to score but fails to make contact with the ball. City break through Sargent who wins a corner from Tarkowski

63 - Normann dances through several Burnley challenges from hitting a shot from an acute angle inside the area. It beats Pope and smashes against the crossbar

88 - Lowton nearly snatches a late winner when he connects with Westwood's cross after a sublime pass from McNeil. The right-back fails to hit the target

FULL TIME - BURNLEY 0-0 NORWICH CITY

Burnley's Ashley Westwood has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday October 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Kabak 7, Hanley 8, Gibson 7, Aarons 7, Lees-Melou 6, Normann 8, McLean 7, Giannoulis 7; Sargent 6, Pukki 6. Subs: Rashica N/A, Rupp N/A, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Burnley - Norwich City)

Possession: 57% - 43%

Shots: 14 - 11

Shots on Target: 4 - 2

Corners: 9 - 5

Fouls: 13 - 3