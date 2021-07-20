City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices

Video

Published: 12:00 PM July 20, 2021

Norwich City have released details of casual ticket prices ahead of their Premier League return - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have released details of casual home ticket prices ahead of their 2021/22 Premier League return.

The Canaries have unveiled a three-tiered gold, silver and bronze pricing system for Carrow Road tickets not sold to season ticket holders or away fans.

Casual prices have increased from the last time City were in the top flight, with no matchday revenue since March 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic on professional football.

The on going financial cost to the Canaries is now estimated to be £30m from playing in an empty home stadium all last season, bar a small sample of pilot events, and the delayed end to their previous top flight campaign.

Liverpool's opening weekend league visit on August 14 is in the gold category, with an adult casual home ticket priced at £48 per person, along with other high profile fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Admission prices for all of the club's League Cup and FA Cup fixtures fall outside the three gold, silver and bronze categories, with pricing and selling arrangements agreed between the two clubs.

Norwich recently announced a Carrow Road pre-season friendly against Gillingham on August 3, with ticket details to follow in due course.

City have released a statement on their official site, which read: 'Adult ticket prices will start at £38 for a bronze category fixture, rising to £48 for a gold fixture. Prices for over-65 and under-21 match ticket prices will start at £28 for a bronze category fixture, with a gold fixture priced at £38.

'Under-18 and under-12 tickets prices remain fixed at £20 and £15 across gold, silver and bronze fixtures, respectively.

'A further update with confirmation of upcoming sale dates for the 2021/22 Premier League season will follow in due course.'

Gold (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, West Ham United, Leicester City)

Adults: £48

Over-65s and under-21s: £38

Under-18s: £20

Under-12: £15

Silver (Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle United, Brentford)

Adults: £43

Over-65s and under-21s: £33

Under-18s: £20

Under-12: £15

Bronze (Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Watford)

Adults: £38

Over-65s and under-21s: £28

Under-18s: £20

Under-12: £15