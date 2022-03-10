Match Report
Premier League
Norwich City
Pukki (pen) 69
Chelsea F.C
Chalobah 3, Mount 14, Havertz 90
CANARIES 1 CHELSEA 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd
Despite a spirited second-half performance, Norwich City were unable to prevent Chelsea from leaving Carrow Road with all three points.
Chelsea netted twice inside the opening 15 minutes and looked good value for their lead at the interval, with City's 3-5-2 formation failing to have the desired impact.
But a tactical tweak at the break gave Norwich more life, and they found a route back into the contest courtesy of Teemu Pukki's penalty.
Kai Havertz' late goal killed off any hope City had of completing a comeback.
On a day when Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine, the Blues supporters sang the name of their owner throughout the contest.
Norwich now have an away trip to Leeds United on Sunday to prepare for.
Norwich City
(3-5-2)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
4 Gibson
7 Rupp (on for Normann, 45)
10 Dowell
11 Placheta
17 Rashica (on for Zimmermann, 45)
19 Sorensen
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe (on for Sargent, 83)
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings:
Chelsea
(3-4-3)
SUBS:
1 Arrizabalaga
2 Rudiger
7 Kante (on for Kovacic, 85)
9 Lukaku (on for Werner, 85)
12 Loftus-Cheek (on for Azpilicueta, 45)
22 Ziyech
23 Kenedy
31 Sarr
68 Vale
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
- Bookings: Mendy (unsportsmanlike behaviour, 69), Chalobah (foul on Rashica, 80)
- Added on time: 1 min/ mins
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Referee: Martin Atkinson
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
KEY MOMENTS
3 - GOAL CHELSEA (CHALOBAH) - Chelsea take the lead inside three minutes when Mount's corner is nodded into the net by Chalobah, despite being marked by two City defenders. 0-1
13 - Havertz goes close to adding a second after Chelsea bypass the City midfield. The German spins away from Zimmermann but Krul is equal to his effort
14 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - Far too easy for Chelsea. Havertz finds Mount inside the area. He evades the attentions of Kabak before firing the ball into the net. 0-2
17 - Normann tries his luck from range but his dipping shot fails to trouble Mendy
21 - Impressive drive from Zimmermann, who beats Jorginho before his fierce drive is saved comfortably by Mendy
39 - Hanley's clearance falls kindly to Kovacic on the edge of the box. Despite striking the volley sweetly, he fails to hit the target
HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-2 CHELSEA
49 - Kovacic's sweeping pass picks out Mount perfectly. The England international controls inside the box and seek to catch Krul off guard with an early shot. City's keeper saves.
59 - Mount fires a free-kick over the bar after he was brought down by Lees-Melou on the edge of the box
68 - Norwich are awarded a penalty after a prolonged VAR check after Chalobah handles Lees-Melou's cross. The referee heads over to the screen despite the decision being seemingly simple
69 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI PEN) - The Finnish international gives Norwich a lifeline and sends Mendy the wrong way to convert the penalty. 1-2
72 - McLean gets on the end of Rashica's curling free-kick. Despite failing to generate any real power on the header, Mendy has to scramble to his left to save
81 - Mendy's poor kick out reaches Mount but Lees-Melou wins back possession. His shot from range is wild and he fails to hit the target
86 - Chelsea work an overload on the right side when Havertz plays Loftus-Cheek into a crossing position. He picks out Lukaku, but his dragged shot is deflected behind by Hanley
90 - GOAL CHELSEA (HAVERTZ) - Chelsea secure the three points when Kante surges into the box before finding Havertz, he picks out the top corner to add a third. 1-3
FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-3 CHELSEA
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 5; Zimmermann 4, Hanley 6, Kabak 6; Aarons 6, Lees-Melou 5, Normann 4, McLean 5, Williams 5; Sargent 5, Pukki 6. SUBS: Rashica 7, Rupp 6, Rowe N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City - Chelsea)
Possession: 32% - 68%
Shots: 8 - 15
Shots on Target: 3 - 7
XG: 1.08 - 1.78
Corners: 3 - 8
Fouls: 8 - 15