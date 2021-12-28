Match Report
Premier League
Crystal Palace F.C
Edouard 8, Mateta 38, Schlupp 42
Norwich City
Match Report
CRYSTAL PALACE 3 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City's grim Christmas period continued as they were beaten 3-0 by a Crystal Palace side who were missing their key attacking players.
The Canaries themselves were without integral members of their squad, but their performance didn't meet the standard that supporters have come to expect.
Even with Wilfred Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze missing, Palace were able to control the fixture without leaving second gear.
At half-time, the travelling contingent were chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' as they saw their team beaten too easily once again.
Sam Byram's header in the first-half was the closest they came to grabbing their first Premier League goal in over seven hours, but that alluded them. It is now five straight defeats after a bright start to Dean Smith's reign.
City may only be three points behind Watford in 17th, but right now that gap feels likes the footballing equivalent to scaling Mount Everest.
Crystal Palace
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
1 Butland (GK)
19 Matthews (GK)
4 Milivojevic (on for Hughes, 73)
5 Tomkins (on for Andersen, 83)
20 Benteke (on for Mateta, 81)
34 Kelly
36 Ferguson
44 Riedewald
Manager: Patrick Vieira
- Bookings: Edouard (foul on Gibson, 22)
Norwich City
(4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
33 McGovern (GK)
58 McCracken (GK)
10 Dowell
15 Kabak
21 Williams (on for Byram, 45)
24 Sargent (on for Placheta, 81)
26 Mumba
46 Rowe (on for Tzolis, 68)
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: Gibson (foul on Edouard, 11), Byram (foul on Kouyate, 29)
- Added on time: 5 mins/ 3 mins
- Venue: Selhurst Park
- Attendance: 24,433
- Referee: Paul Tierney
- VAR: Lee Mason
KEY MOMENTS
7 - Palace are awarded an early penalty after McLean is viewed by the officials as fouling Hughes inside the box
8 - GOAL PALACE (EDOUARD) - The striker makes no mistake from the spot and confidently places his spot-kick into the bottom left corner to beat Gunn. 1-0
19 - Lees-Melou is caught too easily in possession by Hughes and Palace break. The midfielder picks out Edouard, who rifles the ball into the side-netting.
38 - GOAL PALACE (MATETA) - Sorensen misses a glaring chance at one end and Palace break. Edouard squares the ball to Mateta, who rolls the ball into the bottom corner to double the hosts advantage. 2-0
42 - GOAL PALACE (SCHLUPP) - Palace add a third before the break. Edouard's mazy run causes havoc defensively. The ball breaks to Schlupp, who makes no mistake from a tight angle. 3-0
45 + 1 - Tzolis has a good chance to grab a goal in added time when Byram's cross from the right is dropped by Guaita. His shot is blocked by Ward
45 + 3 - Byram's header from Placheta's free-kick hits the bar
HALF TIME - CRYSTAL PALACE 3-0 NORWICH CITY
55 - Lees-Melou's cross from the right is met by McLean, but his header is deflected behind for a Norwich corner
59 - Gunn produces a double save to deny Schlupp from range and then Mateta from close range to prevent a fourth goal
63 - City have a good chance to reduce the deficit as Tzolis' deflected shot falls for Placheta but his effort is saved by Guaita
70 - Bright piece of play from Rowe who drives into the area and tees up Lees-Melou for a shot but the Frenchman fails to hit the target
81 - Idah is flagged offside after he was sent through on goal. He managed to get a shot away but found the side-netting before the linesman raised his flag
87 - Benteke has a goal ruled out for offside after volleying Schlupp's cross past Gunn and into the net
89 - Edouard should add a fourth after working his way into a shooting opportunity but scooped his shot over the bar
FULL TIME – CRYSTAL PALACE 3-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Gunn 4; Byram 4, Sorensen 4, Gibson 4, Giannoulis 5; Gilmour 3, Lees-Melou 3, McLean 3; Tzolis 4, Placheta 4; Idah 4 Subs: Williams 4, Rowe 5, Sargent N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Crystal Palace - Norwich City)
Possession: 49% - 51%
Shots: 19 - 12
Shots on Target: 6 - 3
XG: 2.47 - 0.82
Corners: 8 - 8
Fouls: 9 - 12