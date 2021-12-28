CRYSTAL PALACE 3 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City were well beaten by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Norwich City's grim Christmas period continued as they were beaten 3-0 by a Crystal Palace side who were missing their key attacking players.

The Canaries themselves were without integral members of their squad, but their performance didn't meet the standard that supporters have come to expect.

Even with Wilfred Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze missing, Palace were able to control the fixture without leaving second gear.

At half-time, the travelling contingent were chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' as they saw their team beaten too easily once again.

Sam Byram's header in the first-half was the closest they came to grabbing their first Premier League goal in over seven hours, but that alluded them. It is now five straight defeats after a bright start to Dean Smith's reign.

City may only be three points behind Watford in 17th, but right now that gap feels likes the footballing equivalent to scaling Mount Everest.

Crystal Palace

(4-3-3)

Crystal Palace's starting XI for their Premier League match against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 Butland (GK)

19 Matthews (GK)

4 Milivojevic (on for Hughes, 73)

5 Tomkins (on for Andersen, 83)

20 Benteke (on for Mateta, 81)

34 Kelly

36 Ferguson

44 Riedewald

Manager: Patrick Vieira

- Bookings: Edouard (foul on Gibson, 22)

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City made six changes to their starting line-up against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

33 McGovern (GK)

58 McCracken (GK)

10 Dowell

15 Kabak

21 Williams (on for Byram, 45)

24 Sargent (on for Placheta, 81)

26 Mumba

46 Rowe (on for Tzolis, 68)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Gibson (foul on Edouard, 11), Byram (foul on Kouyate, 29)

- Added on time: 5 mins/ 3 mins

- Venue: Selhurst Park

- Attendance: 24,433

- Referee: Paul Tierney

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS

7 - Palace are awarded an early penalty after McLean is viewed by the officials as fouling Hughes inside the box

8 - GOAL PALACE (EDOUARD) - The striker makes no mistake from the spot and confidently places his spot-kick into the bottom left corner to beat Gunn. 1-0

19 - Lees-Melou is caught too easily in possession by Hughes and Palace break. The midfielder picks out Edouard, who rifles the ball into the side-netting.

38 - GOAL PALACE (MATETA) - Sorensen misses a glaring chance at one end and Palace break. Edouard squares the ball to Mateta, who rolls the ball into the bottom corner to double the hosts advantage. 2-0

42 - GOAL PALACE (SCHLUPP) - Palace add a third before the break. Edouard's mazy run causes havoc defensively. The ball breaks to Schlupp, who makes no mistake from a tight angle. 3-0

45 + 1 - Tzolis has a good chance to grab a goal in added time when Byram's cross from the right is dropped by Guaita. His shot is blocked by Ward

45 + 3 - Byram's header from Placheta's free-kick hits the bar

HALF TIME - CRYSTAL PALACE 3-0 NORWICH CITY

55 - Lees-Melou's cross from the right is met by McLean, but his header is deflected behind for a Norwich corner

59 - Gunn produces a double save to deny Schlupp from range and then Mateta from close range to prevent a fourth goal

63 - City have a good chance to reduce the deficit as Tzolis' deflected shot falls for Placheta but his effort is saved by Guaita

70 - Bright piece of play from Rowe who drives into the area and tees up Lees-Melou for a shot but the Frenchman fails to hit the target

81 - Idah is flagged offside after he was sent through on goal. He managed to get a shot away but found the side-netting before the linesman raised his flag

87 - Benteke has a goal ruled out for offside after volleying Schlupp's cross past Gunn and into the net

89 - Edouard should add a fourth after working his way into a shooting opportunity but scooped his shot over the bar

FULL TIME – CRYSTAL PALACE 3-0 NORWICH CITY

Sam Byram's header was the closest City came to ending their goal drought.

SNAP RATINGS:

Gunn 4; Byram 4, Sorensen 4, Gibson 4, Giannoulis 5; Gilmour 3, Lees-Melou 3, McLean 3; Tzolis 4, Placheta 4; Idah 4 Subs: Williams 4, Rowe 5, Sargent N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Crystal Palace - Norwich City)

Possession: 49% - 51%

Shots: 19 - 12

Shots on Target: 6 - 3

XG: 2.47 - 0.82

Corners: 8 - 8

Fouls: 9 - 12