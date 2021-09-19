Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Farke on City set up changes

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021   
Norwich City captain Grant Hanley and new signing Mathias Normann process a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley and new signing Mathias Normann sum up the mood after a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists no-one at Norwich City will raise the white flag after a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford sealed their worst ever start to a season. 

The Canaries’ fifth straight league defeat left them rooted to the bottom, but it was the manner of the Hornets’ win on Saturday that prompted many fans to leave early and some of those who stayed to boo at the final whistle. 

“We are united with our supporters. I don’t think anyone will give up hope at Norwich,” declared Farke. “If you produce mistakes then everyone is disappointed. A tough day. Tough to take.

"We were highly motivated to get off the mark. In football the team who make the least mistakes usually win.

"It was a tight game. 12 shots on both sides, but we had too many mistakes in our defending behaviour. Our defending was not clinical enough. Goals change the momentum.

"It was the same 30 years ago, it is the same now and it will be the same 30 years into the future. All you can do is work individually and as a team on the training pitch, roll your sleeves up and get stuck in.

"This is more or less something we have to improve because we have conceded too many so far. 

"Of course you think about whether a change of formation can help.

"But if I am honest I am not sure in a three against one situation (for the first Watford goal) adding a fourth player helps when we should be able to deal with this situation. It also takes something away from the attacking side.

"Our gameplan was three quick players in the front row. Josh (Sargent) a physical threat who can open the gaps for Teemu (Pukki). The goal we scored reflected that.

"We were willing to attack the space in behind. We were the better side in the second half but goals kill you. Watford scoring killed our momentum.” 

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers after Norwich City 1-3 Watford 

Farke admitted facing another newly-promoted side was a golden chance to get off the mark. 

“You know how important the confidence and momentum is at this level. That is why we were concerned with how difficult the start was, to face three of the best five teams in the league,” he said. “It was so important to win that momentum back and get off the mark. This is the first game when it really counted and we should win points to help us survive. Let’s be honest, we were not good enough to deliver.

"We have to make sure we that do in the next game. It was clear it would be a long road with setbacks and games we think we should win points and we don’t. There is no replacement for points and wins for the mood and confidence and we have to deliver very quickly. 

“But it is not a topic to feel sorry for ourselves.” 

Norwich City vs Watford
