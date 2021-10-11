City Q&A - with David Freezer and Connor Southwell

Updated

Published: 12:45 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM October 11, 2021

Norwich City will be hoping to prove their goalless draw against Burnley was the start of foundations being built rather than a false dawn.

The international break will have provided Daniel Farke with a chance to stocktake before training builds up ahead of their Carrow Road clash against high flying Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

City's solidity against the aerial bombardment provided by Sean Dyche's Clarets may have injected some much-needed optimism into supporters after a faltering start to life back in the Premier League, but the squad will be under no illusions that they will need to build on that at Carrow Road this weekend.

The run of fixtures beginning with Brighton and culminating with Newcastle away represent a chance for Norwich to get some more points on the board.

For all the praise their defensive efforts received, there was still a lack of attacking efficiency in their efforts at Turf Moor. Will Todd Cantwell's return result in an uplift in their creative efforts?

Who do you want to see retained or added as the Seagulls travel to Norfolk? Should Farke stick with the 3-5-2 formation that ensured they got a point against Burnley?

Norwich City also unveiled their revamped Colney training centre on Thursday, including their newly installed SoccerBot 360. Our City correspondents were invited down to Colney for a demo of the system.

