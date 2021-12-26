'Woeful' - Fans verdict on City's heavy defeat to Arsenal

Opinion

Norwich City were heavily beaten 5-0 by Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing Day. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a performance that Dean Smith admitted he didn't see coming.

There was a flatness inside Carrow Road and there were more empty seats than supporters come the final whistle.

Norwich City have failed to score in four matches. They have netted just eight goals in 18 matches. They've conceded 39. If those trends continue, then it will be a quick slide back to the Championship next season.

Considering over a fortnight ago City put in a competitive performance against Manchester United, their latest offerings in the last two matches have left plenty to be desired.

Questions in the next 24 hours will be asked by supporters to those who matter at club, including sporting director Stuart Webber who is facing criticism over the club's summer recruitment.

City are set to be handed an early opportunity to make amends for this loss as they travel to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

- You can see what Norwich City fans made of that defeat to Arsenal via social media above and below