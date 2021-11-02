Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Pundit critical of City's big transfer window mistake

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:56 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 9:58 AM November 2, 2021
Norwich City have not spent the Emi Buendia windfall wisely for Don Goodman

Norwich City have not spent the Emi Buendia windfall wisely for Don Goodman - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman reckons Norwich City ‘did not spend their money wisely’ in the summer transfer window.  

Goodman believes last season’s title winning squad was better than the one who came down previously from the top flight under Daniel Farke.  

But since then the club record sale of Championship player-of-the-year Emi Buendia underpinned a Premier League splurge sporting director Stuart Webber recently estimated cost £70m

City, however, head to Brentford this weekend bottom and without a win in 10 top flight games. 

“Norwich City can’t buy young players for the future, on mass, who haven’t played in the Premier League and expect to compete,” said Goodman, speaking to FreeSuperTips.   

“I think that’s a mistake they’ve made, I’m full of praise for them as a club and how they’ve gone about it.  

“I was critical of them for not spending enough the last time they were promoted, but this time I have to be critical of them in terms of the recruitment.  

“I don’t think they’ve got the balance right, some of these players may turn out to be fantastic players in the future, but to throw them in the deep end in the Premier League was a mistake.  

“I do worry for them because I’m struggling to see how they survive, and I don’t think they’ve spent their money wisely. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tuchel to weigh up Gilmour recall option
  2. 2 'Absolutely ridiculous' - Pundit blasts City defender's mistake against Leeds
  3. 3 Klopp on why he would want to be on a desert island with Farke
  1. 4 SURVEY: Your views on Farke's future and City's Premier League crisis
  2. 5 Chris Goreham: It's time for Farke to repay Norwich City's faith in him
  3. 6 Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer
  4. 7 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leeds defeat
  5. 8 Lee Payne: I love City chief but we're not staying in the Premier League under him
  6. 9 Connor Southwell's verdict: City dancing to a familiar Premier League tune
  7. 10 Could revival of ‘Farkeball’ hold the key for City?

“I actually think they had a better team last season than the last time they got promoted before that.  

“At that time, they hardly invested anything, but this time they have, and they’ve bought for the future.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sideÕs 2nd goal during the Premier League ma

Norwich City vs Leeds United

NCFC LIVE: Under-pressure City take on Leeds

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was beaten from range in Leeds' 2-1 Premier League win

Norwich City vs Leeds United | Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: City 1-2 Leeds

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford appears dejected during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leed

Norwich City vs Leeds United | Video

Ex-City loanee Bamford will miss Leeds' Carrow Road visit through injury

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side’s 2nd goal during the Premier League ma

Opinion

'Not good enough' - Anger as City fall to another Premier League defeat

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon