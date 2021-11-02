Pundit critical of City's big transfer window mistake

Video

Norwich City have not spent the Emi Buendia windfall wisely for Don Goodman - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman reckons Norwich City ‘did not spend their money wisely’ in the summer transfer window.

Goodman believes last season’s title winning squad was better than the one who came down previously from the top flight under Daniel Farke.

But since then the club record sale of Championship player-of-the-year Emi Buendia underpinned a Premier League splurge sporting director Stuart Webber recently estimated cost £70m.

City, however, head to Brentford this weekend bottom and without a win in 10 top flight games.

“Norwich City can’t buy young players for the future, on mass, who haven’t played in the Premier League and expect to compete,” said Goodman, speaking to FreeSuperTips.

“I think that’s a mistake they’ve made, I’m full of praise for them as a club and how they’ve gone about it.

“I was critical of them for not spending enough the last time they were promoted, but this time I have to be critical of them in terms of the recruitment.

“I don’t think they’ve got the balance right, some of these players may turn out to be fantastic players in the future, but to throw them in the deep end in the Premier League was a mistake.

“I do worry for them because I’m struggling to see how they survive, and I don’t think they’ve spent their money wisely.

“I actually think they had a better team last season than the last time they got promoted before that.

“At that time, they hardly invested anything, but this time they have, and they’ve bought for the future.”