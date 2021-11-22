Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Updated

Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:48 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 1:59 PM November 22, 2021
Dean Smith gets his point across in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton

Dean Smith gets his point across in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A long-overdue Carrow Road Premier League win was a decent opening deposit from Dean Smith in his first Norwich City game. 

The manner the Canaries fought back against Southampton, the intensity on the pitch matched in the stands, raised hope for more than an unyielding trudge back to the Championship.

Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare brought a tactical acumen and belief to a group who until Daniel Farke's last stand at Brentford had looked lacking in both.

What did you make of Smith's debut? Did he get his selection spot on? Grant Hanley played a captain's knock with the winner, after a difficult first half on his return from injury, but where do Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele fit into the equation?

Would you give Todd Cantwell another start at Wolves this weekend or retain Josh Sargent?

For now, Smith has to work with the resource at his disposal. But do thoughts already turn to the January transfer window and, if so, which areas need to be addressed?

NCFC Extra: Dean Smith on the Norwich City Carrow Road experience

Recap the latest conversation below, with Paddy and Connor, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.

